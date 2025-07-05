Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $4.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In related news, CEO Jessica E. Buss bought 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,640.78. The trade was a 38.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

