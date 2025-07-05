Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $473,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $197.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

