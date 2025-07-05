Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,728,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,068,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,759,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,132,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,093,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

