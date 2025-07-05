Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,453,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,778,000 after buying an additional 49,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,916,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 916,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,245,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.