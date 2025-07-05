OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,040 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

