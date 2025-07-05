OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,135 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,571,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285,052 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $413,491,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625,045 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,478,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 688,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $69.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.