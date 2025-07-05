OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE STE opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.86 and a 200-day moving average of $225.06.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

Get Our Latest Report on STE

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.