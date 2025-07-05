OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,946 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.13. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

