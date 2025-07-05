OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,455 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.47 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

