OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 117.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $5,249,000. Finally, Elwood Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $271.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,895,776.40. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,282,283.36. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

