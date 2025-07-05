Olde Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

