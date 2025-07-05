Olde Wealth Management LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

