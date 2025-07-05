Olde Wealth Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Olde Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $228.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.03. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

