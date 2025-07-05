Olde Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 920 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The company has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,440 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.