Olde Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,424 Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Olde Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,958,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,191,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares during the period. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 1,352,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,739,000 after purchasing an additional 255,537 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 773,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 760,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCRB opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

