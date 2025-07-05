Olde Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 211 Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,145,000 after acquiring an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $478,349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,210,000 after buying an additional 763,431 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95. Following the sale, the president owned 268,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total transaction of $2,222,280.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 19,447 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,559.72. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $795.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $736.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $279.02 and a 12 month high of $830.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.14, a PEG ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

