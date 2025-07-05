Oil Stocks To Research – July 2nd

Procter & Gamble, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their market value tends to move in tandem with global oil prices and industry demand, making them sensitive to geopolitical events and supply‐and‐demand shifts. Investors often hold oil stocks for income through dividends as well as potential capital gains when energy prices rise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.69. 3,308,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.18. 4,799,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,125,746. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $474.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.47. 3,248,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Featured Articles