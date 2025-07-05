Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Up 34% – Still a Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) rose 34% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 850,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 686% from the average daily volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,749,949 shares of company stock valued at $368,344. 107.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

