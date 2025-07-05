Novem Group Sells 666 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Novem Group cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

