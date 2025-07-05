Novem Group Acquires 38 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Novem Group increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.04.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $517.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.74. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $532.59.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

