Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 3,498 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

