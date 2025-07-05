Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 1.9% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE ROP opened at $572.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

