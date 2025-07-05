Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 128,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day moving average is $165.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

