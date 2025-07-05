Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,667 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 103.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,667 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

