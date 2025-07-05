Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $428.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.18 and its 200 day moving average is $479.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

