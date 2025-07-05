Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.42 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

