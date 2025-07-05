Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 33,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 294.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 130,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 97,737 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE AMT opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

