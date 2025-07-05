Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,722.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,379.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,974.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,799.01.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. B. Riley raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

