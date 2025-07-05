Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

