Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

