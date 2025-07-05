Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 20,546 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCX. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 58,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

BSCX stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0883 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

