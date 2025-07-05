North Capital Inc. Invests $41,000 in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 654.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 99,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

