North Capital Inc. Invests $28,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PFE opened at $25.45 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

