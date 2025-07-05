Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,575,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,433,000 after purchasing an additional 985,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,318,000 after purchasing an additional 918,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,385,000 after purchasing an additional 580,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 671,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 501,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.48.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.74. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

