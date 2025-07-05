Niraj Shah Sells 179,707 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $9,448,994.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,453,573. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, June 30th, Niraj Shah sold 22,580 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $1,174,385.80.

On Friday, June 20th, Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Niraj Shah sold 72,490 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,927,871.10.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Niraj Shah sold 2,258 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,342.58.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Niraj Shah sold 5,725 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $229,572.50.

On Monday, May 12th, Niraj Shah sold 9,527 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $381,461.08.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $56.88 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 681.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,944 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,735,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on W

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.