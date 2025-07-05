New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,177 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,648.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,374 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,900.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,774,000 after acquiring an additional 206,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $252.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

