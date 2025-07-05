New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 722,397 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 92,566 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,190,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after buying an additional 2,886,041 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,693,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,333,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 1.26%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

