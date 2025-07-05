New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,476 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $33,437.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,767.41. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $134.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

