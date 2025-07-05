New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Acquired by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 150.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of New Fortress Energy worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,470,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 359,421 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 170,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $19,618,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.30. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

