Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68,060 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $181,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after acquiring an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $1,295.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,036.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

