NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NetApp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,432 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,514 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

