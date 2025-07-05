Ned S. Holmes Sells 600 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $43,770.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,045. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,923,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,688,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,595,000 after buying an additional 102,044 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,739,000 after buying an additional 412,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,342,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,473,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,220,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,001,000 after buying an additional 83,488 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

