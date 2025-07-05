Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 214,071 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 246.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

NYSE RQI opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

