Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.