Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 58 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

ASML stock opened at $794.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $312.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

