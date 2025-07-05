MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MSCI by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in MSCI by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MSCI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $587.34 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.