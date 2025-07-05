Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $424.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.51 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.