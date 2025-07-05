Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Boosted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,645,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,868,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,704,000 after purchasing an additional 256,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $424.55 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.51 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

