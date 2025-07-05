Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,228,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,702,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 382,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,019,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

