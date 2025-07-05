Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

